The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Ordered an Inspection of the Finance Minister

November 23, 2018, Friday
The Anti-Corruption Commission will check Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov for a conflict of interest, reports Darik. 

The inspection comes after the news that for six years now Goranov lives for free in a home he did not purchase in Sofia.

The apartment has an area of ​​180 square meters and is located in a luxury private complex, connected with businessmen Kiril and Georgi Domuschiev.
 
Earlier today, Sega reported that Goranov first declared his apartment in his property statement in 2017.

In it he indicated that he lives there from 2012 and uses the dwelling free of charge. The Anticorruption Commission's review must end on December 8th.

