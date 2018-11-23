Bulgaria - No. 60 in the World as a Military Force
In the ranking of the World Military Force for 2018, Bulgaria is in 60th place and has even improved its performance. For the past 2 years our country has climbed seven positions up.
The ranking uses over 55 individual factors to determine the index of 136 countries. Formula allows smaller, more technologically advanced countries to compete with larger ones.
In the ranking Bulgaria is right after Finland and before Austria, Slovakia and Portugal, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, writes "Monitor".
Greece is 28th, Romania - 40th, Serbia - 78th, Albania 86th. Macedonia is not on the list.
In the first place are the United States, followed by Russia, China, India, France, Great Britain, South Korea, Japan, Turkey and Germany - they form the top ten.
