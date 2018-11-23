'First Ever' Digital Ice Art Museum Opening in Belgium

An ice sculpture exhibition in the Belgian town of Bruges will open its doors to visitors on Saturday for a freezing walk through a world of illuminated frozen creatures, which organizers are calling the first ever digital ice art museum, reported Wavy.com

Forty artists from around the world have been chipping at ice and snow to make this project come to life.

It's a wintry wonderland that comes alive with the use of 3D video and LED lights, reflected and refracted by the ice.

In the exhibition's 17 years, this is the first time LED lighting has been used to light up the sculptures.

In all, 80 sculptures are on display made from 3,000 locally made blocks of ice.

The exhibition runs until January 6