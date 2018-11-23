Traditional German Christmas Bazaar in the Center of Sofia Open Doors Today

Tonight, the German Christmas Market in Sofia will be opened in front of the National Theater. The tradition of this type of celebrations arose in Germany and Austria more than 500 years ago. It is much shorter in our country - it's only the eighth edition, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

For the purpose, urban garden will be designed, together with mini Christmas town built by festive decorated wooden houses. Visitors will be able to taste typical German dishes, warm wine and Christmas treats.

Special hand made souvenirs will be offered at the bazaar, and many concerts, quizzes and theater performances will take place on the stage. Each year, the German Christmas Bazaar also collects donations to support a particular social cause.