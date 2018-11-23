Traditional German Christmas Bazaar in the Center of Sofia Open Doors Today

Business | November 23, 2018, Friday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Traditional German Christmas Bazaar in the Center of Sofia Open Doors Today archive

Tonight, the German Christmas Market in Sofia will be opened in front of the National Theater. The tradition of this type of celebrations arose in Germany and Austria more than 500 years ago. It is much shorter in our country - it's only the eighth edition, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

For the purpose, urban garden will be designed, together with mini Christmas town built by festive decorated wooden houses. Visitors will be able to taste typical German dishes, warm wine and Christmas treats.

Special hand made souvenirs will be offered at the bazaar, and many concerts, quizzes and theater performances will take place on the stage. Each year, the German Christmas Bazaar also collects donations to support a particular social cause.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Christmas bazaar, sofia, capital, German, traditions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria