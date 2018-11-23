Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva is in Thessaloniki For a Four-Party Ministerial Meeting
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will participate in Thessaloniki in the fourth ministerial meeting in Bulgaria, Greece, Albania and Macedonia, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
It is expected that the focus of the discussions will be on development, regional cooperation and economic integration in the Balkans. Ministers will also discuss the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries.
