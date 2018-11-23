Bulgaria Reported as Route Choice For TurkStream 2 Gas

Russia's energy company Gazprom will extend the TurkStream natural gas pipeline's second string to Bulgaria, according to Russian newspaper Kommersant on Thursday, reported Anadolu Agency



Kommersant claimed that Russian gas would flow from Turkey to Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Slovakia.



The start of natural gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Serbia is expected in 2020, and it is anticipated that gas flows to Hungary will begin in 2021. This route option through these countries means that natural gas deliveries via Ukraine would be avoided.



Ukraine, along with some European countries, opposes the TurkStream project's second line as they consider that it will contribute to an increase in Russia's monopoly in the European gas market.



The newly proposed route follows the same course as that of the canceled South Stream project in 2014.



Although objections to the project in Europe are likely to continue, the Russian company is in compliance with the EU's competition law. This law promotes the maintenance of competition within the European Single Market by regulating anti-competitive conduct by companies to ensure that they do not create cartels and monopolies that would damage the interests of society.



The TurkStream, consisting two lines, will have a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters.



Turkey will receive 15.75 bcm of the gas while the remaining capacity will be sent to Europe.