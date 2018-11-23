Cloudy Skies and Fog, Highs Between 3° and 11°C

Today it will remain cloudy over Northern Bulgaria, while over the southern regions the clouds will break and clear to mostly sunny weather. In the lowlands and valleys there will be low cloud or fog in the morning.

Light wind from north, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will reach 3-5°C in Northern Bulgaria, between 6°C and 11°C in the southern regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency

