Bulgaria Can Play an Essential Role in F-16 Maintenance

Politics » DEFENSE | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 22:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Can Play an Essential Role in F-16 Maintenance

On November 21, at an organized meeting, Lockheed Martin again made a presentation of the proposed to the Bulgarian government F-16 aircraft, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

The meeting was organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria and short presentations to the media and part of the Bulgarian military manufacturers were made by the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce Petar Ivanov, the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin and the International Business Development Director for the F-16 Program at Lockheed Martin James Robinson.

Continue reading here

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria