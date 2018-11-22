Bulgaria Can Play an Essential Role in F-16 Maintenance
On November 21, at an organized meeting, Lockheed Martin again made a presentation of the proposed to the Bulgarian government F-16 aircraft, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.
The meeting was organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria and short presentations to the media and part of the Bulgarian military manufacturers were made by the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce Petar Ivanov, the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin and the International Business Development Director for the F-16 Program at Lockheed Martin James Robinson.
