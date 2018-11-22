Bulgaria Seizes over 700 Ancient Artifacts, Arrests Two
Authorities in Bulgarian town of Stara Zagora have seized more than 700 ancient artifacts and arrested two suspects, the country's Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Thursday.
During the operation against illegal seekers and traders of archaeological artifacts on Wednesday, police arrested a 57-year-old man and found in his home some 600 ancient objects of various ages, 25 ancient coins, a metal detector, and a long range locator for precious metals, the statement said.
The second suspect, a 42-year-old man, was arrested on the same day after police officers found in his home four Roman antique objects and 96 identical metal ornaments, probably from a medieval belt, as well as a metal detector, and a long range locator for precious metals, it said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Bulgaria, located on the Balkan Peninsula at the crossroad of different civilizations, has one of the richest archaeological heritages in Europe. Enditem
