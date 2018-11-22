Bulgaria Seizes over 700 Ancient Artifacts, Arrests Two

Crime | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 22:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Seizes over 700 Ancient Artifacts, Arrests Two

Authorities in Bulgarian town of Stara Zagora have seized more than 700 ancient artifacts and arrested two suspects, the country's Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Thursday. 

During the operation against illegal seekers and traders of archaeological artifacts on Wednesday, police arrested a 57-year-old man and found in his home some 600 ancient objects of various ages, 25 ancient coins, a metal detector, and a long range locator for precious metals, the statement said.

The second suspect, a 42-year-old man, was arrested on the same day after police officers found in his home four Roman antique objects and 96 identical metal ornaments, probably from a medieval belt, as well as a metal detector, and a long range locator for precious metals, it said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bulgaria, located on the Balkan Peninsula at the crossroad of different civilizations, has one of the richest archaeological heritages in Europe. Enditem

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria