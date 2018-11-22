WINTER DESTINATIONS: Why You Should Visit Finland? (PICTURES)

The village of Santa Claus is just one of the reasons

The climate in Finland is harsh, but the country is welcoming. The Scandinavian state is a cozy and convenient place to travel. Among the reasons to visit this magical place are the remarkable natural landscapes, clean and well organized cities, and the famous Lapland. One of the favorite destinations of tourists is the village of Santa Claus - Rovaniemi.

Finland offers a variety of exciting opportunities - a hot sauna for those who love luxury, and extensive ski runs for winter sports enthusiasts.

The magical northern glow that can be seen in the country is one of the most beautiful natural phenomena. Among the favorite attractions are the reindeer. The capital Helsinki is also called European Hollywood. The city captivates with its architecture.