WINTER DESTINATIONS: Why You Should Visit Finland? (PICTURES)

Business » TOURISM | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: WINTER DESTINATIONS: Why You Should Visit Finland? (PICTURES) Източник: pixabay

The village of Santa Claus is just one of the reasons
The climate in Finland is harsh, but the country is welcoming. The Scandinavian state is a cozy and convenient place to travel. Among the reasons to visit this magical place are the remarkable natural landscapes, clean and well organized cities, and the famous Lapland. One of the favorite destinations of tourists is the village of Santa Claus - Rovaniemi.

Finland offers a variety of exciting opportunities - a hot sauna for those who love luxury, and extensive ski runs for winter sports enthusiasts.

The magical northern glow that can be seen in the country is one of the most beautiful natural phenomena. Among the favorite attractions are the reindeer. The capital Helsinki is also called European Hollywood. The city captivates with its architecture.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Finland, Santa Claus, Lapland, winter, travel abroad
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria