Bulgarian PM: Talk About some “Catastrophic Collapse of Investment” Shows Ignorance

Business | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 17:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: Talk About some “Catastrophic Collapse of Investment” Shows Ignorance

The talk about some “catastrophic collapse of investments” is rather ignorance of data, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook, citing revised data on foreign direct investment, released by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), reports Focus News Agency. 

“We are witnessing serious growth within merely a year […] A BNB revision two days ago raised foreign invesments in the country to EUR 826.4 million through September 2018, higher than last year’s level. Since the beginning of 2018, 19 certificates have been issued to investment projects under the Investment Promotion Act,” the prime minister wrote, adding that those projects implied combined investments of over BGN 700 million and nearly 2,000 new jobs.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria