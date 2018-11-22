Bulgarian PM: Talk About some “Catastrophic Collapse of Investment” Shows Ignorance
The talk about some “catastrophic collapse of investments” is rather ignorance of data, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook, citing revised data on foreign direct investment, released by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), reports Focus News Agency.
“We are witnessing serious growth within merely a year […] A BNB revision two days ago raised foreign invesments in the country to EUR 826.4 million through September 2018, higher than last year’s level. Since the beginning of 2018, 19 certificates have been issued to investment projects under the Investment Promotion Act,” the prime minister wrote, adding that those projects implied combined investments of over BGN 700 million and nearly 2,000 new jobs.
