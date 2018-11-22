Bulgarian Parliament Rejected Presidential Veto on Tax Amendments

The MPs readopted the tax amendments vetoed by the president, by 130 to 46 votes, Focus News Agency reports.

President Rumen Radev opposed the higher tax on old cars and the postponement of the tax reform on municipal waste. He also argued against the introduction of higher tax rates for properties in resorts and the customs reorganisation.

This was President Radev’s 11th veto, until now the Parliament has accepted only one – on amendments to the Privatisation and Post-privatisation Control Act.