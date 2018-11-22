Bulgarian Parliament Rejected Presidential Veto on Tax Amendments

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 16:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Rejected Presidential Veto on Tax Amendments archive

The MPs readopted the tax amendments vetoed by the president, by 130 to 46 votes, Focus News Agency reports.

President Rumen Radev opposed the higher tax on old cars and the postponement of the tax reform on municipal waste. He also argued against the introduction of higher tax rates for properties in resorts and the customs reorganisation.

This was President Radev’s 11th veto, until now the Parliament has accepted only one – on amendments to the Privatisation and Post-privatisation Control Act.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parliament, rejects, veto, Rumen Radev, tax amendments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria