U.K., EU Reach Draft Agreement Over Brexit

Sterling soared Thursday after news that the U.K. and the European Union reached a preliminary agreement on what kind of relationship the two will have after Brexit goes into effect. The move came amid an otherwise quiet day in the forex markets due to the U.S. holiday, reported marketwatch.com

“This is the right deal for the U.K. It delivers on the vote of the referendum. It brings back control of our borders, our money and our laws and it does so while protecting jobs, protecting our security and protecting the integrity of the U.K.,” May said in a statement in front of 10 Downing Street on Thursday.