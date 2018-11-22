U.K., EU Reach Draft Agreement Over Brexit

World » EU | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 15:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: U.K., EU Reach Draft Agreement Over Brexit twitter

Sterling soared Thursday after news that the U.K. and the European Union reached a preliminary agreement on what kind of relationship the two will have after Brexit goes into effect. The move came amid an otherwise quiet day in the forex markets due to the U.S. holiday, reported marketwatch.com

“This is the right deal for the U.K. It delivers on the vote of the referendum. It brings back control of our borders, our money and our laws and it does so while protecting jobs, protecting our security and protecting the integrity of the U.K.,” May said in a statement in front of 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

 
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: draft agreement, theresa may, European Union, Brexit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria