Astronomers have Discovered One of the Oldest Stars in our Universe
Astronomers have discovered one of the oldest stars in our universe. It is a body formed 13.5 billion years ago, which contains elements and materials almost entirely from the Big Bang, reported bTV.
The star is part of a binary system that is in our Milky Way galaxy.
The first stars formed after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago. They are composed entirely of hydrogen, helium and small amounts of lithium. In their life, these stars produced elements heavier than helium, which "scattered" in the universe. The second-generation stars contained much more metal.
The newly discovered star has a low metal content, which is proof that it was formed shortly after the Big Bang.
This is the first such star that scientists have the opportunity to observe and explore.
