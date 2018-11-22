Astronomers have Discovered One of the Oldest Stars in our Universe

Society | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 15:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Astronomers have Discovered One of the Oldest Stars in our Universe Източник: pixabay

Astronomers have discovered one of the oldest stars in our universe. It is a body formed 13.5 billion years ago, which contains elements and materials almost entirely from the Big Bang, reported bTV. 

The star is part of a binary system that is in our Milky Way galaxy.

The first stars formed after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago. They are composed entirely of hydrogen, helium and small amounts of lithium. In their life, these stars produced elements heavier than helium, which "scattered" in the universe. The second-generation stars contained much more metal.

The newly discovered star has a low metal content, which is proof that it was formed shortly after the Big Bang.

This is the first such star that scientists have the opportunity to observe and explore.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: milky way, stars, space, Big Bang Theory
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria