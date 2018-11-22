An IKEA Store in Italy is Letting Stray Dogs Inside to Warm Up During the Winter, and the Pictures WIll Warm Your Heart

Business | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 13:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: An IKEA Store in Italy is Letting Stray Dogs Inside to Warm Up During the Winter, and the Pictures WIll Warm Your Heart IKEA is letting strays into its store. Milazzo Livio/ Instagram

One IKEA store is opening its doors to more than just shoppers looking for a bargain. In Catania, Italy, IKEA is allowing stray dogs to come inside so they can stay warm during the winter — and the internet is loving it.

Martine Taccia noticed multiple dogs lounging around while she was shopping at the furniture store. She decided to record the sleepy pups and the video instantly went viral.

Now, customers have been turning to social media to document the adorable strays as they cuddle up and make themselves at home.

The dogs receive daily food and pampering from IKEA's employees and customers. Some dogs have even found a family, going home with customers.

IKEA could not be immediately reached for comment./Source: The Insider

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: IKEA, stray dogs, family, Happy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria