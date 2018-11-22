An IKEA Store in Italy is Letting Stray Dogs Inside to Warm Up During the Winter, and the Pictures WIll Warm Your Heart

One IKEA store is opening its doors to more than just shoppers looking for a bargain. In Catania, Italy, IKEA is allowing stray dogs to come inside so they can stay warm during the winter — and the internet is loving it.

Martine Taccia noticed multiple dogs lounging around while she was shopping at the furniture store. She decided to record the sleepy pups and the video instantly went viral.

Now, customers have been turning to social media to document the adorable strays as they cuddle up and make themselves at home.

The dogs receive daily food and pampering from IKEA's employees and customers. Some dogs have even found a family, going home with customers.

IKEA could not be immediately reached for comment./Source: The Insider