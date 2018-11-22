Plovdiv Has 10% Increase in Tourism For the First 9 Months of 2018

November 22, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Plovdiv Has 10% Increase in Tourism For the First 9 Months of 2018 http://invest.plovdiv.bg

There is an increase in tourists visiting Plovdiv, reported by the Ministry of Tourism for the first 9 months of the year. The number of overnight stays has increased by more than 10% over the same period last year. This was said by Minister Nikolina Angelkova at the official opening of the 10th-anniversary edition of the International Tour Operator Meeting.

''Next year, which is related to the fact that the city will be European Capital of Culture our analyzes show that we will have about 10% growth of tourists'', Bulgarian Minister of Tourism also added. 

