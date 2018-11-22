Kosovo Imposed 100% Tax on Serbian Products

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 09:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Kosovo Imposed 100% Tax on Serbian Products pixabay.com

The government of Kosovo has approved today the proposal of Kosovo’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Endrit Shala, to impose a 100 percent tax for the products imported from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, RTK Live reported.

“From today, the measure of 100 percent tax for the goods imported from Serbia and Bosnia,” Shala said.

He has also requested removal from the trade of all products which carry “Kosovo and Metohija” labels. 

The Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said he supports the decision. “For a long time, Kosovo was impeded, in transport and analyses. CEFTA did not function between Kosovo and Serbia. I support your proposal,” he said.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kosovo, Serbia, taxes, business
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria