Kosovo Imposed 100% Tax on Serbian Products

The government of Kosovo has approved today the proposal of Kosovo’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Endrit Shala, to impose a 100 percent tax for the products imported from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, RTK Live reported.



“From today, the measure of 100 percent tax for the goods imported from Serbia and Bosnia,” Shala said.



He has also requested removal from the trade of all products which carry “Kosovo and Metohija” labels.



The Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said he supports the decision. “For a long time, Kosovo was impeded, in transport and analyses. CEFTA did not function between Kosovo and Serbia. I support your proposal,” he said.