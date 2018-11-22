Nassional Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva is Visiting Finland

Bulgaria: National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva is Visiting Finland

A parliamentary delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva will be on an official visit to the Republic of Finland, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

Bulgarian parliamentarians will talk with the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Finnish Parliament.

There is also a meeting with His Eminence Leo, archbishop of Helsinki and all of Finland.

Tags: delegaton, meeting, Finland, Tsveta Karayancheva
