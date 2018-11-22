President Rumen Radev will Meet with the Foreign Minister of Egypt

President Rumen Radev will welcome Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The visit also includes a meeting with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

They will sign an agreement to set up a joint co-operation committee.

