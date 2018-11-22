President Rumen Radev will Meet with the Foreign Minister of Egypt
archive
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
President Rumen Radev will welcome Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The visit also includes a meeting with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.
They will sign an agreement to set up a joint co-operation committee.
- » Bulgarian Ambassador To Russia Says TurkStream Project Important, Open To Talks On Joining
- » Nassional Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva is Visiting Finland
- » Egypt Foreign Minister in Bulgaria to Address Enhancing Cooperation
- » Turkish Trade Minister to Visit Bulgaria in Bid to Boost Bilateral Ties
- » European Perspective of the Western Balkans: Meeting in Austria
- » Maya Manolova Gathers Ombudsmen From the Balkan Countries
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)