Easing rain, Maximum Temperatures 5-10°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Easing rain, Maximum Temperatures 5-10°C pixabay.com

Today the precipitations will ease off from west to southeast. Light wind from north-northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria.

Maximum temperatures between 5°C and 10°C, a little lower in Northwest Bulgaria, in Sofia about 5°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria