Easing rain, Maximum Temperatures 5-10°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today the precipitations will ease off from west to southeast. Light wind from north-northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria.
Today the precipitations will ease off from west to southeast. Light wind from north-northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria.
Maximum temperatures between 5°C and 10°C, a little lower in Northwest Bulgaria, in Sofia about 5°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
- » Guatemala's Fuego Volcano Eruption Forces 4,000 to Evacuate
- » Cloudy Skies with Rain Today, Frost is Possible
- » 8 Regions in Bulgaria Under Code Yellow over Freeze
- » Rain in Most of the Country Today, Cold and Snowfall in Northwest Regions
- » Dynamic Weather with Frequent, Sudden Changes from Northwest to Southeast Bulgaria
- » It Will Snow in Northwest Bulgaria and Central Northern Regions
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)