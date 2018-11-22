Vucic to Speak with Ambassadors, Calls National Security Council Session

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will on Wednesday hold extraordinary meetings with the ambassadors of China, Russia and the Quint member states and has also called a National Security Council session for later in the afternoon in the wake of Pristina's decision to increase taxes on goods from central Serbia by 100 pct, Tanjug reported.



The decision to impose the hike was made earlier today, resulting in what may be considered the most challenging and the most difficult situation since the illegal declaration of independence of Kosovo in 2008.