Vucic to Speak with Ambassadors, Calls National Security Council Session

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 09:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Vucic to Speak with Ambassadors, Calls National Security Council Session pixabay.com

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will on Wednesday hold extraordinary meetings with the ambassadors of China, Russia and the Quint member states and has also called a National Security Council session for later in the afternoon in the wake of Pristina's decision to increase taxes on goods from central Serbia by 100 pct, Tanjug reported.


The decision to impose the hike was made earlier today, resulting in what may be considered the most challenging and the most difficult situation since the illegal declaration of independence of Kosovo in 2008.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Alexandar Vucic, Pristina, meeting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria