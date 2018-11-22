Trade Between Bulgaria and Belarus Increased with 70% in 2018

Bulgaria: Trade Between Bulgaria and Belarus Increased with 70% in 2018

The bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Belarus has increased with 70% in the first 8 months of 2018 to USD 64 million, Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev announced at a Bulgaria-Belarus business forum in Sofia, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

In 2019 a Bulgarian business delegation is to visit Belarus to look for new partnerships and enhance cooperation under existing projects. According to Belarusian statistics, over 70 Bulgarian companies were registered and function in Belarus.

Significant Bulgarian investments were made in the restaurant business, the manufacture of dairy products and agricultural substances.

