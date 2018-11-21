You Can Now Buy an Entire Island Filled with Penguins

You can now live with five different species of penguin, as a historic Falkland island is up for sale for the first time in nearly 150 years, reported METRO.co.uk

The island is the third largest offshore island in the archipelago. Named after the small, attractive and multicoloured pebbles that once lined its beaches, Pebble Island is home to 42 breeding bird species, Commerson’s dolphins, sea lions, whales and around 6,000 sheep. It stretches 10,622 hectares – 19 miles long by four miles wide at its widest – as well as having three peaks and four miles of white sandy beaches.

During the Falklands War, it hosted the first land-based attack in 1982 where the SAS disabled Argentinian aircraft. Still hosting wreckage from battles, it holds memorials to commemorate losses on both sides, including a Coventry Cross for those who were lost their lives on HMS Coventry, which sunk near to the Island.

The island was originally bought from the government in 1869 by John Markham Dean, and has now been listed by the granddaughter of the last Dean to live on the Falkland Islands Claire Harris.

Claire, 62, from Sussex, said: ‘My family are all passionate about the island but we’ve come to a point where we’re unable to manage it from the UK.

‘Pebble was the first island to send a radio message from the outer islands using a hand turned generator, and it was also the first to introduce wind power to the islands.

‘It will be a sad day when it is no longer in the family having had connections with the Falklands since 1840. ‘The island is beautiful and a holiday there would suit anyone interested in birds, wildlife, walking, military history or just to enjoy the wide open spaces with no one else in view.

‘We now have two self-catering cottages in the settlement for the more independent traveller.