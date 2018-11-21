Mothers of Children with Disabilities Terminate Their Protest
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The mothers of children with disabilities terminated their protest in front of the building of the Council of Ministers as the National Assembly voted the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
They stated that the tent camp near the National Assembly remains until the government fulfill their desired social reform and the adoption of the laws for people with disabilities.
- » RDF Cogeneration Plant in Sofia will be Funded with BGN 180 Million
- » Only 1% of Bulgarians Believe in the Independence of the Media in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Adopts Final Amendments to Film Industry Act
- » Bulgaria elected member of Executive Council of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
- » Poll: 69% of Bulgarians Say New Roads have Made Travelling Easier
- » All Bulgarian Roads are Passable, Nearly 700 Machines were out Clearing the Roads Last Night
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)