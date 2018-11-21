Mothers of Children with Disabilities Terminate Their Protest

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 21, 2018, Wednesday // 17:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mothers of Children with Disabilities Terminate Their Protest archive

The mothers of children with disabilities terminated their protest in front of the building of the Council of Ministers as the National Assembly voted the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

They stated that the tent camp near the National Assembly remains until the government fulfill their desired social reform and the adoption of the laws for people with disabilities.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: children, disabilities, protest, government, Valeri Simeonov, resignation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria