RDF Cogeneration Plant in Sofia will be Funded with BGN 180 Million

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 21, 2018, Wednesday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: RDF Cogeneration Plant in Sofia will be Funded with BGN 180 Million

The government gave consent for the managing authority of operational programme Environment 2014-2020 to sign a contract with Sofia Municipality in partnership with Toplofikatsia Sofia for the construction of a cogeneration plant that will use refuse derived fuel (RDF), the government press office said, reports Focus News Agency. 

The project is estimated at BGN 370 million, including nearly BGN 180 million in grants. The government decision allows for the project to begin before its final approval by the European Commission. The plant will use RDF from the mechanical biological treatment (MBT) plant for municipal waste.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria