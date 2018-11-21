RDF Cogeneration Plant in Sofia will be Funded with BGN 180 Million
The government gave consent for the managing authority of operational programme Environment 2014-2020 to sign a contract with Sofia Municipality in partnership with Toplofikatsia Sofia for the construction of a cogeneration plant that will use refuse derived fuel (RDF), the government press office said, reports Focus News Agency.
The project is estimated at BGN 370 million, including nearly BGN 180 million in grants. The government decision allows for the project to begin before its final approval by the European Commission. The plant will use RDF from the mechanical biological treatment (MBT) plant for municipal waste.
