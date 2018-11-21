The 19th-century Treasure Discovered in Pleven Prison Presented in Museum

In the Archeology Hall of the Regional Museum of History - Pleven, a treasure from the 19th century was presented after excavation works in the courtyard of the prison in Pleven. The find consists of 7,046 silver coins of a total weight of 8.345 kg, buried in two pots, reports Darik.

RMH Director, Dr. Volodya Popov, said that the coins will be preserved and restored and a numismatic evaluation process will be carried out. Only then will it be possible to draw conclusions about their historical value.

The coins are of different emissions, with different denominations and probably collected for many years, added archaeologist Vladimir Naydenov. Still, it is curious that with them at that time three houses could be bought in Edirne. The 19th century is not so well-known, so the treasure is valuable as the bearer of historical information, he added.

Pleven experts suggest that there are other buried coins, but for the investigation of the area there are no data for the existence of such. Dr Volodya Popov thanked Ivan Petkov, the director of the Pleven prison, for the rapid and adequate response after discovering the treasure.

The discovery is yet another proof of the rich history of Pleven and the Pleven region, commented Mayor Georg Spartanski. I am convinced that it will provoke some writer's thought as an interesting plot for writing a book.