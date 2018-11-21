EC Rejects Italy's Budget Again

World » EU | November 21, 2018, Wednesday // 14:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EC Rejects Italy's Budget Again pixabay.com

The European Commission has again rejected Italy’s draft budget for 2019, according to the Guardian. 

In an escalation of the row between Brussels and Rome, the EC has ruled that Rome has “seriously violated” debt rules, and will begin disciplinary procedures.

Italy’s populist government has refused to succumb to pressure to change its deficit target of 2.4% of GDP as it seeks to move forward with election campaign promises, such as introducing a universal basic income, cutting taxes and lowering the retirement age.

In response to the news of disciplinary action, Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister and leader of the far-right League, said: “A letter from the EU? I’m also waiting for one from Father Christmas.”

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Commission, Italy, budget
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria