Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg Says He is Not Considering Resigning

Embattled Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday (Nov 20) he has no plans to resign, sounding defiant after a rough year for the social platform.

"That's not the plan," Mr Zuckerberg told CNN Business when asked if he would consider stepping down as chairman.

He also defended Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has drawn criticism over her handling of the social media giant's recent crises.

"It is not clear to me at all that the report is right," Mr Zuckerberg said of the Times article.

"A lot of the things that were in that report, we talked to the reporters ahead of time and told them that from everything that we'd seen, that wasn't true and they chose to print it anyway."

Mr Zuckerberg also defended his company against the broader wave of flak it has taken this year.

"A lot of the criticism around the biggest issues has been fair, but I do think that if we are going to be real, there is this bigger picture as well, which is that we have a different world view than some of the folks who are covering us," he said.

"There are big issues, and I'm not trying to say that there aren't... But I do think that sometimes, you can get the flavour from some of the coverage that that's all there is, and I don't think that that's right either."

Source: StaitsTimes