Bulgaria: Orbis Makes a New Luxury Hotel in Plovdiv

The largest hotel chain in Eastern Europe - the Orbis group, will open their first hotel in Plovdiv. At the moment it runs through franchise sites in Sofia - ibis to the airport and Novotel on Tsarigradsko shosse Boulevard, reports money.bg

The new site, which will open next year, will be the franchise of the brand name Mgallery by Sofitel. The Plovdiv Hotel will have 60 rooms and suites, a spa and wellness area, and conference rooms. It will be housed in an existing building that is to be rebuilt. The international architectural studio S + S will work on the interior design. "MGallery by Sofitel in Plovdiv will launch an entirely new hotel segment in Bulgaria - the luxury boutique segment," the company said.

The future MGallery Hotel in Plovdiv will be located in the central part of the city near the Old Town. It is a 20-minute drive from Plovdiv Airport and within walking distance of the main train station.

"Bulgaria, like Southeastern Europe, is a promising market for hoteliers as it offers both business and tourists a range of entirely new and unknown destinations," commented Orbis & AccorHotels Head of Development in Eastern Europe Frank Reul. Worldwide they have more than 90 boutique hotels under the brand name of MGallery, including Molitor in Paris, INK in Amsterdam, Queens Hotel Cheltenham in England, Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro. The Orbis Group has 130 hotels in 16 countries located in Eastern Europe. The company is present in the markets in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Serbia and others.

