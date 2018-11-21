The most Modern Truck in the World has Bulgarian Technology in the Cockpit

The Visteon Bulgarian Development Center boasts a new success. Daimler, the Mercedes-Benz manufacturer, today introduced its new Actros truck with revolutionary technology developed in Sofia.

The presentation comes a few months after the launch of the new A-Classe with the MBUX system, which was also developed by Bulgarian engineers.

"The role of Visteon's Bulgarian development center is extremely large - from the engineering direction of the project to the very development of the individual elements of the system architecture," the company said. On the device itself, independent of each other, three different operating systems work to provide a secure environment for performing specific functionalities. A revolution for this type of embedded systems is the use of hardware virtualization software to better manage peripherals.

The project is based on Visteon's SmartCore technology, which integrates several traditional devices into a single system. The main features of the new trucks are the removal of side mirrors and the fully digitized interior of the cabin. Traditional power tools (speedometers, turntables, etc.) have been replaced by a large display that can be configured as desired by the driver.

The number of buttons around the dashboard is also drastically reduced by touch-sensitive steering panels, the driver can switch menus that provide information about the traffic situation and truck condition, driving mode or just a quick access to multimedia and a connected phone. Visteon is a leader in the development, design and manufacture of innovative electronics and mobile connectivity solutions for most global car manufacturers. Visteon's development center in Sofia is the largest of the company in the world. More than 850 engineers here are responsible for the architecture and development of the hardware, mechanics and software of the company's most advanced products.