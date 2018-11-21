76% of the Employed in Bulgaria Work in the Private Sector

Business | November 21, 2018, Wednesday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 76% of the Employed in Bulgaria Work in the Private Sector

In the third quarter of 2018 the number of unemployed people was 168.3 thousand, of which 97.2 thousand (57.7%) were men and 71.1 thousand (42.3%) were women. The unemployment rate is 5%, for men 5.4% and for women 4.5%, and decreases by 0.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2017, reports money.bg

The employment rate for the population aged 15-64 was 68.8%, increasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2017. The economic activity rate for the population aged 15 - 64 is 72.5%, decreasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2017.

Economically inactive persons aged 15 - 64 are 1,244.8 thousand, or 27.5% of the population in the same age group. Of these, 78.8 thousand, or 6.3%, are discouraged.

Of the total number of employed, 75.9% work in the private sector and 24.1% in the public sector. These are the data from the regular monitoring of the workforce carried out by the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria