76% of the Employed in Bulgaria Work in the Private Sector

In the third quarter of 2018 the number of unemployed people was 168.3 thousand, of which 97.2 thousand (57.7%) were men and 71.1 thousand (42.3%) were women. The unemployment rate is 5%, for men 5.4% and for women 4.5%, and decreases by 0.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2017, reports money.bg

The employment rate for the population aged 15-64 was 68.8%, increasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2017. The economic activity rate for the population aged 15 - 64 is 72.5%, decreasing by 0.3 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2017.

Economically inactive persons aged 15 - 64 are 1,244.8 thousand, or 27.5% of the population in the same age group. Of these, 78.8 thousand, or 6.3%, are discouraged.

Of the total number of employed, 75.9% work in the private sector and 24.1% in the public sector. These are the data from the regular monitoring of the workforce carried out by the National Statistical Institute.