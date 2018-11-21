Mariana Nikolova is the New Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria

After nearly four-hour debates, the parliament elected Mariana Nikolova as Deputy Prime Minister in place of resigning Valeri Simeonov. The motives for the candidature were presented in plenary by Deputy Prime Minister and Co-President of the United Patriots Krasimir Karakachanov, in the presence of Nikolova herself. During the debates and the parliamentary vote, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was not present.

So far Mariana Nikolova has been Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov's Head of Economic and Demographic Issues. Her election difficult - after discussing several different candidatures and nearly six-hour debates between coalition partners.

 

 

Valeriy Simeonov resigned on October 16, after 26 days of protests against the mothers of children with disabilities because of his scandalous statement with the words: "a group of shrill women who speculated with their children, manipulated the society, taking out in the streets those allegedly ill children in hot weather and rain" As the main reason for his decision, he pointed to a media campaign with words drawn from the context that brought the accent from his personality to members of parliament from his party.

