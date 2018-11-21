International Business Association Calls for more China-Bulgaria Cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative

Representatives of the Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce (SRCIC) here on Tuesday called for more cooperation between China and Bulgaria under the Belt and Road Initiative, reports Xinhua.

"Participating in the Belt and Road Initiative will facilitate Bulgaria's infrastructure improvement, accelerate its social and economic development, and enhance its people's living standards," SRCIC's Vice Chairman and Secretary General Li Zhonghang said while addressing a business forum.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has received positive responses and participation from more than 140 countries and regions, Li said. It was fair to say that it has brought opportunities to the world.

Alexander Tomov, senior advisor at the SRCIC, said in turn that there is national consensus in Bulgaria on the relations with Chinese business.

It was needed to connect Bulgarian and Chinese businesses, build bridges in every possible sector, and support Bulgarian companies to understand Chinese market and vice versa, Tomov said, adding this is "not against Europe".

"Bulgaria can be one more door or window if you want for Chinese investment in Europe," said Tomov, who was Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister in the 1990s.