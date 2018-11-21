5 EVENT TECH TRENDS FOR 2018

Every year, we are finding event technology that is way more immersive and profitable. 2018 has also seen a lot of updates in event tech trends that have gained widespread acceptance and are expected to last and grow further in the coming years.

So far, the topic of virtual reality has not been so much at the heart of EU policy. At present, EUR 100 million is allocated annually for innovative projects under the Horizon 2020 program. In addition, 20 billion euros will be budgeted annually in the developed European Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in the period 2021-2027.

Artificial intelligence has been the talk of the town for a quite a while now and trust us, it is not going anywhere anytime soon.

[caption id="attachment_media-182" align="alignnone" width="1880"] Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com[/caption]

The local media, Xinhua has used footage of human anchors as a base layer, and then animated parts of the mouth and face to turn the speaker into a virtual puppet.

Samsung is also one of the companies active in the development of artificial intelligence. Its President also paid special attention to the more sensitive topics surrounding this technology, and commented, according to the Business Insider that there are ethical issues that are still unresolved.

Samsung Electronics on Friday, November 9, announced that it joined the Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society (PAI) in an effort to develop safe and reliable artificial intelligence services and products.

Airbus announced that they will also use artificial intelligence to eliminate the problem of delayed flights.

Taking this ‘social robot’ trend to another level is the AI robot, Sophia.



In October 2017, when Saudi Arabia introduced us the world’s first robot citizen Sophia, we were all beyond fascinated.



Apart from the simpler applications, A.I. is now used for much more complex tasks, making the lives of event profs easier.

Facial Recognition

While smartphones have already started making good use of facial recognition for security, event tech is also following suit now.

JetBlue already offers facial recognition as a way to demonstrate your identity when boarding a plane on routes such as Fort Lauderdale, Florida to San Jose, Costa Rica.

More than 700 million people enter the EU every year – a number that is rapidly rising. To help, the EU-funded project IBORDERCTRL is developing an ‘intelligent control system’. The IBORDERCTRL system has been set up so that travelers will use an online application to upload pictures of their passport, visa, and proof of funds, then use a webcam to answer questions from a computer-animated border guard, personalized to the traveler’s gender, ethnicity, and language. The unique approach to ‘deception detection’ analyses the micro-expressions of travelers to figure out if the interviewee is lying.

Blockchain

We believe blockchain technology will eventually impact many industries. We are already involved in promising developments in areas like capital markets, money transmission, and banking, voting, supply chain, property, and self-sovereign identity. But there is still a long way to go before blockchain technology can realize its true potential.

Banks are also investing in several startups developing projects based on blockchain technology because banks already are sure about the potential of this technology.

In 2018, Blockchains, LLC acquired more than 67,000 acres of land in Northern Nevada for the purpose of building a new kind of business and residential community. This land, which is called Innovation Park, will be developed into a smart city with decentralized blockchain underlying all infrastructure. Among other projects, the city will include a highly secured, high-tech Blockchains Campus that joins blockchain technology with artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing and nanotechnology; residential units that will provide a new living environment to thousands; and various financial, business and retail concepts that will take advantage of emerging technologies.

[caption id="attachment_31" align="alignnone" width="768"] Courtesy of EYRC Architects + Tom Wiscombe Architecture Rendering of Innovation Park



[/caption]

Wearable technology

Wearable technology: that’s when we (literally) wear technology.

The world of work is changing: working from home has become more popular, and the need to coordinate and communicate has never been more vital.

The product's categories where investments will be greatest will be:

Smartwatches

Fitness trackers

Smart eyewear

Smart clothing

Medical devices

Global Near Field Communication (NFC)

First were the bank cards, and now the phones. Thanks to them, the payment of goods and services is getting easier and they will probably cause the banknotes to disappear one day - for example, it will be hard to see them in Iceland. Instead, digital payments and portfolios come in their place. This trend is slowly and slowly observed in Bulgaria.

The largest companies in the business are the two mobile phone operating systems - Apple Pay (127 million users), Google Pay (100 million users) and the largest smartphone manufacturer - Samsung Pay.

Global Near Field Communication (NFC) market share is expected to grow rapidly in the near future.