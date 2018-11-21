The 18th edition of the Festival of Mountain and Extreme Cinema - "Bansko Film Fest" begins today in Bansko, reported the Blgarian National Television.

More than 100 films from over 30 countries will be shown on the forum, some of which are dedicated to people with disabilities engaged in extreme sports.

Among the guests of the festival, we find the German Thomas Huber, one of the greatest modern climbers, the Italian mountaineers Mario Vielmo and Sebastiano Valentini -the last one who saw Boyan Petrov under the Shishapangma peak.

The fest program also includes exhibitions, presentations, children's cinema and book presentations.