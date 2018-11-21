Theresa May Meets with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker in London

British Prime Minister Teresa May will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in London. According to official information - to finalize the deal for Brexit, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

However, the UK is wondering why May have to travel to Brussels today, if a few days later, an EU summit will be held on November 25, the main purpose of which is to finalize the divorce between London and Brussels .

May aims to show she is struggling for more favorable conditions for the UK, but analysts suggest she will talk with Juncker for declaration on relations between the EU and her country after Brexit.