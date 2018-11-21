Egypt Foreign Minister in Bulgaria to Address Enhancing Cooperation

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, headed on Wednesday to Sofia, Bulgaria, for talks on illegal immigration, combating terrorism and other bilateral issues, reports MENAFN.

Shoukry is scheduled to hold meetings with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, the country prime minister, foreign minister and other top Bulgarian officials according to the Egyptian foreign ministry's statement.

Officials of both countries will address international and regional issues of common interest and countering terrorism, and crime as well as addressing recent crises in the Middle East.

They will also discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation on economic, trade and political levels.

Earlier in October this year, a high-level delegation of Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and top Bulgarian officials visited Cairo and met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Al-Sisi announced during a joint press conference at that time that an Egypt-Bulgarian joint committee will be formed to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The committee will be primarily held at the beginning of the next year in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, then in mid-2019 in Cairo. It will be held every year alternatively in the two capitals, according to the Egyptian President.