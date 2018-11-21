Single Tourism Information System to be Introduced in Bulgaria in January 2019

The single tourism information system will be introduced in January 2019 and the system will have a test period, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said in an interview for Focus agency, quoted by BNR.



The demo version of the system will be presented at the end of 2018. The system will connect in real time the registers of the places for accommodation of tourists with the Ministry of Tourism, the National Revenue Agency, the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, the National Statistical Institute and the Bulgarian municipalities.

Thus, the exchange and data processing from different registries will be facilitated. The new system is part of the measures aimed at combating gray economy and boosting security in this country.