Single Tourism Information System to be Introduced in Bulgaria in January 2019

Business » TOURISM | November 21, 2018, Wednesday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Single Tourism Information System to be Introduced in Bulgaria in January 2019 pixabay.com

The single tourism information system will be introduced in January 2019 and the system will have a test period, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said in an interview for Focus agency, quoted by BNR.

The demo version of the system will be presented at the end of 2018. The system will connect in real time the registers of the places for accommodation of tourists with the Ministry of Tourism, the National Revenue Agency, the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, the National Statistical Institute and the Bulgarian municipalities.

Thus, the exchange and data processing from different registries will be facilitated. The new system is part of the measures aimed at combating gray economy and boosting security in this country.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, Nikolina Angelkova, single information system
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria