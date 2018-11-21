Cloudy Skies with Rain Today, Frost is Possible

Today the weather in the country will be cloudy and rainy, with significant amounts of rain in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. In the west of North Bulgaria, amid temperatures close to zero, there will be conditions for frost.

Light wind, mostly from northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures in the range from 1-2°C in Northwest Bulgaria to 11-12°C in the southern areas and along the Black Sea coast, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.



A code orange warning for rainfall has been issued for the regions of Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali, according to the institute’s website. The combined amount of rain is expected to reach 30 to 50 l/sq m. A yellow code is in place for the rest of the country, for rainfall as well as snow and frost in certain regions.