PM Borisov Met with Coalition Partners at the Bulgarian Council of Ministers

Politics | November 20, 2018, Tuesday // 21:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borisov Met with Coalition Partners at the Bulgarian Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a meeting with the coalition partners from United Patriots at the Council of Ministers, Focus News Agency has reported.
A meeting between the United Patriots co-chairmen, Krasimir Karakachanov, Volen Siderov and Valeri Simeonov, is also expected today, again at the Council of Ministers. Later the partners in the small coalition are expected to hold a briefing.
The United Patriots are expected to decide whether to nominate a deputy prime minister in the place of Valeri Simeonov, who resigned after mothers of children with disabilities protested 26 days over his remarks.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria