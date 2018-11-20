PM Borisov Met with Coalition Partners at the Bulgarian Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a meeting with the coalition partners from United Patriots at the Council of Ministers, Focus News Agency has reported.

A meeting between the United Patriots co-chairmen, Krasimir Karakachanov, Volen Siderov and Valeri Simeonov, is also expected today, again at the Council of Ministers. Later the partners in the small coalition are expected to hold a briefing.

The United Patriots are expected to decide whether to nominate a deputy prime minister in the place of Valeri Simeonov, who resigned after mothers of children with disabilities protested 26 days over his remarks.