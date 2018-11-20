Bulgarian Tricked into Signing Marriage Certificate to Help illegal Immigrant get into Ireland

A Bulgarian man, who thought he was coming to Ireland to work was tricked into signing a fake marriage certificate to help an illegal immigrant get through Dublin Airport, a court has heard.

Svetoslav Stefchov, aged 26, who did not speak English, believed he had signed contracts for work in Ireland.

However, he really put his name to a bogus Cypriot marriage certificate and residency documents, Judge Dermot Simms heard at Dublin District Court.

Father-of-two Stefchov, from Sofia in Bulgaria, was arrested at Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport on November 12 and on the following day he was remanded in custody for a week.

He then pleaded guilty to charges under the Theft and Fraud Act and one under Section Two of the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) act 2000 for use of the fake documentation as false instruments and facilitating the entry into the State of an illegal immigrant.

Det Garda Joseph Gavin told the court Stefchov arrived on a Ryanair flight from Italy in the company of a woman and her child.

He was in possession of documentation including one that stated he was the child’s stepfather and that he was married to the woman.

Det Garda Gavin agreed with defence solicitor Michael French that when detained Stefchov admitted he came to Ireland to work.

The detective accepted Stefchov thought he had signed a contract for a job in Ireland but in fact he signed one stating he was married to the woman.

He had no prior convictions and was very co-operative, the judge heard.

Det Gavin, who is with the Garda National Immigration Bureau, said while there were Europe-wide criminal aspects to this type of offence, he was said it did not appear Stefchov’s case was of that nature and his offence was on a lower level. He only received €400, the court heard.

Mr French said his client, who listened the proceedings with the aid of a translator, has had no contact with his family since his arrest. He had two young children and the State could facilitate his repatriation on Wednesday.

Judge Simms remanded him in custody with consent to bail on condition he accepts repatriation organised by gardaí.

He said a suspended sentence would be imposed if he left the State.