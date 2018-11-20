Favourite Place in the City - URBAN TABLE

Society | November 20, 2018, Tuesday // 16:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Favourite Place in the City - URBAN TABLE facebook

The active urban man needs his shelter from cool autumn days and work that never stops. We are happy to announce that our favorite places in the city have increased by one and it is called Urban table.

The modern person is increasingly interested in what goes into his body in the form of food products. He questions the quality of what he eats and often does not like the answer. To eat healthily is so easy and now even more delicious.

PROOF OF THIS IS URBAN TABLE. Place where organic food meets the person to give him indescribable pleasure.

Here everything is cooked with natural products, modern and local cuisine meet each other. In Urban table vegans and carnivores sit at a table to enjoy the food.

At the Urban table, we go hungry and go out with energy from all those nutrients that give us strength to fight the difficulties of life.

We eat well and look even better thanks to such modern city care facilities that take care of us. And you, are you ready for a magical dining experience  in the middle of an urban jungle?


Original article: GOGUIDE

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: urban table, City, sofia, urban style, dining, restaurants
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria