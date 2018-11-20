Teresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker will Discuss the Brexit Agreement

British Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the deal on trade relations after Brexit with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday evening and is "part of the ongoing negotiations on the future framework".

