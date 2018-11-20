Bulgaria elected member of Executive Council of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

At its annual conference the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) unanimously elected Bulgaria as a member of its Executive Council for the period 2019-2021, the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The Executive Board is the highest authority of OPCW. The decision is an acknowledgment of the high assessment this country enjoys in this one-of-a-kind international organization whose goal is to put an end to an entire class of weapons of mass destruction, the message reads.

