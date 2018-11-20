Bulgarian Navy Frigate Drazki Joins NATO Operation “Sea Guardian”

Bulgarian Navy Frigate Drazki Joins NATO Operation "Sea Guardian"

On 16 November, the Wielingen-class frigate Drazki, part of the Bulgarian Navy division of patrol ships for the NATO-led Mediterranean „Sea Guardian – 2018”, has sailed from its home port based in the town of Burgas, in order to take part in the operation, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

