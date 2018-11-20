Bulgarian Navy Frigate Drazki Joins NATO Operation “Sea Guardian”
Source: Ministry of Defence
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On 16 November, the Wielingen-class frigate Drazki, part of the Bulgarian Navy division of patrol ships for the NATO-led Mediterranean „Sea Guardian – 2018”, has sailed from its home port based in the town of Burgas, in order to take part in the operation, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.
- » Kosovo Fails For Third Time To Win Interpol Membership
- » The Schengen Information System will contain DNA data
- » 74,000 Asylum-Seekers are Now Living in Greece
- » Eight Allies,Including Bulgaria, Join Forces in Romania for Exercise SCORPIONS FURY 18
- » Bulgaria and Armenia Discuss Possibilities For Joint Military Exercises
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Joining the UN Pact on Migration First Must be Discussed in Parliament
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)