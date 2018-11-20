Falling Rock Crashed on a Train in Bulgaria, 8 People were Wounded

Eight people suffered as a rock fell on the train locomotive in the Kresna Gorge and it went off the rails. The deputy driver of the train, the head of the train and six other people were injured, Blagoevgrad district governor Biser Mihailov said to FOCUS News Agency.

Six of the wounded were accommodated in the UMBAL Blagoevgrad and two in the Pulse Hospital. "There are no serious injuries, no direct danger to the lives of the injured," ​​the governor said last night.

Three people remain in hospital, and five are released of the medical institutions, "Biser Mihailov added earlier this morning to NOVA. "One of the passengers has a bruise on his head. People are fine, do not have serious injuries, "he said.

Another traveler has a head injury, and a woman with minor injuries. All three are in a steady state.

"By 2.00 pm the NRIC teams worked to remove the train from the line. We're going to have to check the entire rock bend that is above the line and whether there is a danger of further collapse. The locomotive will then be lifted, "said NRIC General Director Krassimir Papukiyski.

No major damage to the railway line.

The route will not be released today.

This will happen once the locomotive is lifted and the condition of the rock blade is checked. The movement is expected to be restored within 48 hours.

The injured passengers will receive compensations depending on the injuries.

At the scene today, the contact network was being replaced, torn apart by a pillar broken down by a locomotive. This morning, access was made to specialized equipment to move the locomotive to repair the torn track.

Later today, Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the crash as follows:

"The incident is a classic case of force majeure, that is not preventable."

He said: "It's very unpleasant, because people who are currently in the field work in dangerous conditions. You see what is the weather, there is a danger of falling rocks, but these are unfortunate incidents, which to our luck have passed and without victims. "

He was asked by journalists what reforms will happen in the railways from now on. "First improvement in management, second locomotives repairs - one not in operation, introduction of systems to track for supplies, stocks, etc.

Improvement of the ticketing system, bringing public procurement to completion, which are related to the repair and renewal of locomotives. These are measures that I have assigned in the very short term to be timed and responsible. In particular, the climate in the company and in the holding, as well as in passenger transport, should be improved, "explained Rosen Zhelyazkov.

He specified that in 2019 all this should happen.