Bulgaria Finishes Second in Uefa Nations League Group after Draw with Cyprus

Norway secured promotion to League B in the Nations League when Ola Kamara's double gave them a 2-0 win away to Cyprus on Monday while second-placed Bulgaria were held to a 1-1 draw by winless Slovenia in the other League C Group 3 match.

Substitute Galin Ivanov's first international goal gave Bulgaria, who went into their final game level on points with Norway, a deserved lead midway through the second half at the Vasil Levski stadium but Slovenia's Miha Zajc equalised seven minutes later.

Slovenia, who were already relegated, have gone six games without a win -- their worst run since 2004.