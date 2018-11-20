Bulgaria Finishes Second in Uefa Nations League Group after Draw with Cyprus
Norway secured promotion to League B in the Nations League when Ola Kamara's double gave them a 2-0 win away to Cyprus on Monday while second-placed Bulgaria were held to a 1-1 draw by winless Slovenia in the other League C Group 3 match.
Substitute Galin Ivanov's first international goal gave Bulgaria, who went into their final game level on points with Norway, a deserved lead midway through the second half at the Vasil Levski stadium but Slovenia's Miha Zajc equalised seven minutes later.
Slovenia, who were already relegated, have gone six games without a win -- their worst run since 2004.
