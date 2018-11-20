Bulgaria Air Launches a Promotion with up to 30% of Discount for 30,000 Airline Tickets

November 20, 2018
Bulgaria Air is offering up to 30% discount on 30 000 air fares, the national carrier reports. The promotion starts today and will continue until 25th November including, with special rates for all direct lines, reports Publics.bg

Thus, a two-way ticket to Vienna costs only €99 euros and to Prague - €155. In the promotional week, tickets between Sofia and London start from €65 for a one way and perhaps the most attractive prices are on trips to and from Milan - only €50 euros per flight from Sofia to the world capital of fashion. At a promotional prices there are also tickets to Moscow.

The price of each ticket includes free hand luggage up to 10 kg and personal luggage: a ladies handbag or a laptop. There is also a free check-in and catering service that includes hot sandwiches, dessert and a variety of hot and cold drinks during the flight.

