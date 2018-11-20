Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Sets Additional Measures to Prevent and Eradicate Bird Flu

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said it has set additional measures to prevent and eradicate bird flu after the confirmed outbreaks, reports Focus News Agency.

Until mid-November, 26 outbreaks of the H5N8 virus were confirmed in the regions of Dobrich, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Stara Zagora and Yambol. The total number of birds in all affected farms is over 1 million.

The results so far indicate ongoing virus circulation in poultry farms. The main reasons for the occurrence and spread of avian influenza are flaws in farm bio-security, outdoor poultry farming and biosecurity during bird transport.

The measures taken are aimed at early detection of infected birds, prevention of the disease spread and protection of poultry farming in the rest of the country. The strategy includes measures such as biosecurity in farms, more frequent laboratory control (increased number of veterinary inspections), and a ban on bird transportation to and from the protection and observation areas.

For disease prevention and control, clinical examinations are under way in the poultry farms within the set protection and observation areas around the registered outbreaks.