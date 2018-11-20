Cambodia, Bulgaria Pen Tourism Deal

The ministries of tourism of Cambodia and Bulgaria last week signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation and the exchange of information in the sector, and improve air connectivity between the countries, according to khmertimeskh.com

The agreement was signed in Sofia, Bulgaria, during the Second International Congress on World Civilization and Historical Routes. Cambodian Minister Thong Khon and his Bulgarian counterpart Nikolina Angelkova signed the document.

It focuses on the facilitation of travel and the promotion of air connectivity, as well as cooperation to conduct market research, exchange information, draft sector-related legislation and develop the countries’ human capital through vocational training, the Cambodian ministry said in a press release.

Ho Vandy, advisor to the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and president of World Express Tour and Travel, said the agreement will strengthen ties with the Southeastern European nation.

“Bulgaria has had a long relationship with us, so the MoU will help strengthen it,” he said, adding that Bulgaria is located in Eastern Europe which is “an interesting and potential market for our tourism sector.

“If tourism cooperation between the countries becomes stronger, both the public and the private sector will reap the benefits,” he said.

However, Mr Vandy was not so optimistic regarding the creation of a direct flight connecting the countries.

“I think it will need more time. Our aviation authority needs more time to negotiate with them,” he said.